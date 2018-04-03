Former Hamas official says Jews make Hamentashen out of blood

A former Hamas official echoed classic anti-Semitic themes when he claimed that Jews cook non-Jewish blood into the popular Hamesntashen Purim pastry, the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) reported.

Writing in the Arab Ma'an news service, Mustafa al-Lidawi wrote that Purim is a "holiday that the people of Europe hated and detested and wished that the Jews would leave their countries so they could be saved from their wickedness."

"This is because the Jews who lived in Europe would always bake a large pastry on the occasion of the holiday, and everyone would eat it. However, this pastry was mixed with the blood of a victim they chose from among those who were not Jews. Most of the time the victim was a little boy," continued Lidawi.

Lidawi said that "Because of this, the European peoples loathed the presence of the Jews in their countries and longed for them to leave. For they were the reason for every despicable deed, the mechanism for the commission of every crime, and the source of all social and economic corruption."

Lidawii said that the same Jewish propensity to allegedly celebrate their holidays at the expense of the non-Jewish population is ongoing today, pointing to enhanced restrictions on movement for Arabs living in Judea and Samaria on Purim.

"This Jewish mentality and this ancient Jewish nature have not changed," asserted Lidawi. For they fashioned their joy from the blood of others, hold their celebrations at the expense of the sighs and groans of the victims who they tortured, and base their happiness on the sorrow of others."



"They don't mind robbing happiness from its owners and erasing the smile from the faces of the women and children whom they deprive of the sacred right to live, and whom they rob of their opportunity to rejoice, to be happy, and to live."