Two people killed in shooting at Michigan dorm

Two people fatally shot at Campbell Hall dormitory at Central Michigan University. Suspect flees the scene.

Two people were fatally shot on Friday after a gunman opened fire at Campbell Hall dormitory at Central Michigan University, campus police said, according to CNN.

Campus police have identified James Eric Davis Jr. as a suspect in the shootings.

Last seen wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie, the 19-year-old man is still at large and considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

People are advised "to take shelter," law enforcement and school officials said.

The shooting happened Friday morning on the dorm's fourth floor. The deceased are not students, and campus police said they believe the shootings stemmed from a domestic dispute, according to CNN. There were no other injuries.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder said on Twitter that the "priority right now is the safety of those still on campus."

The university, which has roughly 20,000 students, is located about two hours northwest of Detroit.

The shooting comes more than two weeks after the rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 people dead. It is the 12th school shooting this year.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)