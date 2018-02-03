Polish sock brand sparks uproar with "Adolf Hitler" footwear

Socks bearing likeness of the dictator draw anger from Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum; sock company renames product "Patrick" to avoid backlash.

A pair of socks bearing the likeness of Adolf Hitler's face has caused quite a storm. According to the website of "Nanushki", the Polish brand responsible for the controversial footwear, the product was designed “to bring order to the socks drawer”.

Not everyone is so amused, with the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum posting to their official Twitter account that Nanushki is using “one of the biggest criminals in history for marketing purposes”.

Following backlash, the socks were officially renamed as "Patrick" on the company's site, with the claim that Patrick is a businessman who loves cars and has a unique sense of dressing.

Nazi memorabilia of all varieties has developed a thriving market, with items such as paintings, Nazi uniforms, and notebooks of top German officials fetching increasingly higher prices.

In 2009, Auction house Mullock's of Shropshire sold 15 of Hitler's paintings for $143,355, and in 2014 a single watercolor sold in Munich fetched $300,000.