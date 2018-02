This week we celebrate the days of Purim, an especially joyous time that commemorates the deliverance of the Jewish people from the plans of the wicked Haman in ancient Persia.

This week's Purim special edition of Temple Talk explores an inner dimension of this special holiday, as Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman shed light on the backdrop of the Purim story: the struggle for the rebuilding of the Holy Temple.