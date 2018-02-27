US embassy in Israel issues warning over 'Day of Rage'

Violent anti-US, anti-Israel protests expected after PA groups declare Day of Rage Wednesday against plans to move US embassy to Jerusalem.

The US mission to Israel has issued a warning to American citizens in the Jewish state after Palestinian Authority groups called for “Day of Rage” demonstrations this week in protest of President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, and to move America’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

On Monday, the Palestinian National and Islamic Forces, a coalition of various terrorist groups, including the Palestinian Authority’s ruling Fatah party, called protests following reports that the US embassy in Israel will be relocated to Jerusalem by May of this year, as opposed to late 2019.

The US Consulate General in Jerusalem issued a warning Tuesday night to all American citizens in Israel of the planned protests, encouraging visitors to avoid Judea and Samaria and to keep a “low profile”.

The Consulate has also ordered employees and their family members not to travel in Judea and Samaria, with the exception of Route 443, between Jerusalem and the coastal plain.

“Anti-American protests or demonstrations are expected throughout the West Bank on Wednesday, February 28, 2018,” the notice reads.

“Due to anticipated protests/demonstrations, the U.S. Consulate General is prohibiting official travel into the West Bank on February 28, 2018. Employees of the U.S. Consulate General and their family members continue to be prohibited from personal travel into the West Bank except for the use of Route 443. You may want to consider this information when making your own local travel plans.”

The message advises Americans visiting Israel to exercises “caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests”.

Earlier this week, a senior member of the Associate of Muslim Scholars called for a “popular uprising” against the US following the report of the planned embassy move.

"We call for a Palestinian, Arab, Islamic, and popular uprising against this American aggression against the direction of the first prayer (the Al-Aqsa Mosque) and Muhammad's place of worship," said Ali al-Qaradaghi in an official statement.