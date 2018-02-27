American consulate in Jerusalem prepares for transition

Soon the consulate will officially become the embassy - and the preparations are already underway.

Gil Hoffman does his show live from the site of the US Consulate that will become the American embassy in Jerusalem in May.

He talks about the significance of the move taking place on the 70th birthday of Israel and interviews Jerusalem city councilwoman Fleur Hassan-Nahoum on site.

Hassan-Nahoum credits Evangelical Christians for persuading US president Donald Trump to make the move, while Hoffman says believing Jews who influence Trump deserve credit as well.

The head of the council's Yerushalmim Party, Hassan-Nahoum says the site of the embassy in a Jewish neighborhood and near Arab neighborhoods could make it a place where Jews and Arabs come together. Between 1948 and 1967, the area was no-man's land, between Israel and Jordan. Hassan-Nahoum declares triumphantly that it is now Israel's land and recognized by America.