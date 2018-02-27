Joe Lieberman's granddaughter makes Aliyah

Granddaughter of former US Senator Joe Lieberman immigrates to Israel today from Atlanta, Georgia. 'Why would I live anywhere else?'

Nesya Lieberman, the granddaughter of former United States Senator Joe Lieberman, made Aliyah today from Atlanta, Georgia through Nefesh B’Nefesh, in cooperation with the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Jewish Agency of Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael and JNF-USA. The 20-year-old will be attending Ulpan at Kibbutz Sde Eliyahu upon her arrival to improve her Hebrew skills in preparation of beginning a year volunteering for National Service.

She grew up attending Jewish day schools, and has spent a significant amount of time regularly visiting the country with her family as well as participating in various touring and learning programs in Israel.

Nesya has been planning to move to Israel for some time, as she feels a responsibility to live in Israel and strengthen the country through her Aliyah.

“I've wanted to make Aliyah ever since my 8th grade school trip, and am overjoyed to have finally accomplished that goal! Making Aliyah alone is intimidating, but I truly believe that this is where I need to be,” said Nesya Lieberman. “Jews have been praying for a return to Israel for millennia, and I'm fortunate enough to live in a time when such a return is possible. Why would I live anywhere else? Israel is my home, and I can't wait to see what my future here will bring.”