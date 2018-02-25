Dealing with problems in the conversion process

There are many non-Jews seeking to convert to Judaism, but they have difficulties with the conversion process.

Rod Bryant was an Evalengelical pastor and today is a Noahide who has not converted to Judaism but spreads the study of Torah. Iran Michaelson converted to Christianity, worked as a missionary, but returned to his Jewish roots over the past few years and works to keep Jews within the fold.

This week Ira and Rod,are joined by guest Rabbi Chaim Coffman.

Rabbi Coffman is a rabbi based in Israel who teaches online conversion classes, preparing people to go before the Beit Din. However, of late, Rabbi Coffman has also begun classes for Noahides.

With the growing number of people who are leaving Christianity and seeking to convert to Judaism, there are roadblocks like financial issues, and proximity to a Jewish community that make this impossible. Rabbi Coffman discusses this phenomenon, and how he deals with many of the controversial questions in dealing with the emerging community of people.





Loading....





Click here to download the podcast