Poland freezes the 'Holocaust Law'

The Polish government announced that it would delay implementation of the controversial "Holocaust Law."

"Due to Israeli pressure, the Polish Justice Minister announced that the law will not be implemented before the Constitutional Tribunal rules on the matter. A Polish staff is expected to arrive in Israel with the intention of reaching an Israeli-Polish agreement," an official Israeli source said.

The Ruderman Family Foundation, which campaigned against the law, responded, "We are thankful for the Polish government's decision to freeze the law. The pressure exerted by the dozens of thousands who signed our petition did its job. We call on the Polish government to announce a complete retraction of this law."

The law, which was approved by the Polish Senate, allows a sentence of up to three years in prison for anyone ascribing "responsibility or co-responsibility to the Polish nation or state for crimes committed by the German Third Reich."

On Tuesday, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Bartosz Cichocki said no criminal charges will be brought against offenders, but mentioned that his country will require some remedy for untrue statements.

