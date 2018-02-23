Arab Gulf states are warming to Israel

Here about the annual meeting in Israel of the Conference of Presidents.





All About: The annual meeting in Israel of the Leadership Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations and their achievements.

Hear: What President Rivlin and Prime Minister Netanyahu said to the presidents.

And: The blatant bare faced lies that Mahmoud Abbas told the UN Security Council, and Walter's Comments.

Plus: How Walter assesses the Polish law forbidding reference to 'Polish' Death Camps; the whitewash of Polish participation in the Holocaust and the accusation by their Prime Minister of Jewish perpetrators of the Holocaust.

With: A bit of light hearted Jewish comedy after a heavy program.

Finally: Walter predicts peace with the UAE, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain within three years, and even possibly with Saudi Arabia. Why? Because we are all in the same boat facing the threat from Iran. It's political expediency.