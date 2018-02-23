Shaked: The process of changing the Supreme Court has ended

Minister Ayelet Shaked on appointment of new judges: The new Supreme Court echoes legal concepts that have not been heard for a long time.

Exactly a year ago to this day, I began the process of changing the face of the Supreme Court by appointing four new judges. This evening the move concludes with the appointment of two additional judges. These appointments are the additional floor of the new Supreme Court.

The new Supreme Court is good news for Israeli democracy. It restores the judiciary to its so important role: Interpreting the norm set by the legislator and not replacing it.

The new Supreme Court is more diverse. It faithfully reflects the population of Israel. The new Supreme Court echoes legal concepts that have not been heard for a long time. Its people come from different schools. The new Supreme Court places another section on the track that will enable a successful interface between the three authorities.

Professor Alex Stein

Professor Alex Stein, a native of the Soviet Union, is an internationally recognized expert in various legal fields. His appointment is ‘brain gain’ (an Israeli academic returning to Israel -ed.) in the full sense of the word.

Stein has written four books, including a breakthrough book on the rules of evidence published by Oxford. He has published more than 60 articles, many of them in the world's most prestigious journals. His articles in Israel and the United States have been quoted many times, both in Israeli and American legal rulings.

Professor Ofer Grosskopf began his career as an officer in the Military Advocate General's Office. Grosskopf served as a professor and deputy dean of the Faculty of Law at Tel Aviv University. He also authored two books and published 25 articles in Israel and abroad.

In 2009 he was appointed as a judge in the District Court, and since then he has been considered an independent and original thinking judge. His professionalism is apparent in every field, and is known for his emphasis on the economic field.

The appointments of Stein and Grosskopf are a badge of honor for the Judicial Appointments Committee. I would like to thank the President of the Supreme Court, Esther Hayut, and the members of the Committee for their dedicated work.