Artificial intelligence can help analyze CT scans

Aidoc, a startup pioneering the use of deep learning in radiology, announced on Wednesday the world’s first comprehensive, full-body solution utilizing artificial intelligence to help analyze CT scans.

Aidoc's solution will also highlight medical findings for radiologists, and the workflow-integrated solution offers support for radiologists covering areas such as the head, c-spine, chest, and abdomen.



"Aidoc's differential approach positions them to overcome the challenging threshold for true adoption of AI (artificial intelligence - ed.) solutions by providing significant and clinically relevant value to the radiologist's practice, in respect to both efficiency and quality," University of Chicago School of Medicine Vice-Chairman of Radiology Informatics Paul J. Chang, M.D., FSIIM, said.



AI-powered technology can have significant impact analyzing acute findings, where time and accuracy are essential. The Aidoc platform expands medical imaging analysis far beyond available solutions – which remain relatively specialized with limited application – extending the clinical value of AI to a major portion of radiologists’ daily workload.



“Radiologists are becoming overwhelmed by a steadily increasing number of scans, but are still using the same tools they’ve been using for years. Most other industries have entered the age of AI – now it’s radiology’s turn," Aidoc CEO Elad Walach said. "By covering the entire body, we’re enabling radiologists to use one technology for reaping the benefits of AI across their workflow.”



Aidoc obtained the CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark last year, making its head and c-spine solution accessible to medical institutions and patients across Europe, to the delight of many European practitioners.

“Based on our results from clinical trials with Aidoc, we firmly believe that their solutions will strongly enhance our clinical workflow," University Hospital of Basel Research VC Bram Stieltjes, M.D., said.