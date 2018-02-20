PM on developments in investigations against him: 'What's been happening in past two days is complete chaos.'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu released a new video state Tuesday evening responding to reports on the latest developments in the interrogations with which he is associated.

"What's been happening in the past two days is simply complete chaos, a scandal, bringing two false claims as part of the campaign against me and my family that has been going on for years," Netanyahu said in the video.

The latest suspicions emerged from a corruption probe involving former Netanyahu aide Nir Hefetz, who on Sunday was arrested along with another Netanyahu associate Shlomo Filber.

Also arrested were Shaul Elovitch, the controlling shareholder of telecommunications group Bezeq, as well as members of his family and senior Bezeq executives.

Police suspect Elovitch was granted business concessions in return for Netanyahu receiving positive coverage on Walla!, a news website he owns.

Meanwhile, Israeli police said today that two associates of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu were suspected of offering a judge promotion in return for closing a criminal case against the premier's

wife, Sara Netanyahu.

The two men have been identified as Nir Hefetz and Eli Kamir, both former media advisers for the Netanyahu family.

Netanyahu rejected the suspicions and said they had no substance. "First of all regarding Bezeq, all the decisions in Bezeq are made by professional committees, by professionals, under close legal supervision. This isn't the Wild West. There are no private decisions here. All decisions are transparent and controlled. And therefore the claim that I acted in favor of Bezeq at the expense of practical considerations is simply baseless.

"As for the second claim which is no less preposterous and no less perfidious regarding appointment of the Attorney General: "I never asked Nir Hefetz about this, he never offered me anything about it, and you know what? I don't believe he raised this possibility with anyone.

"They concoct a new case every two hours, every close associate is investigated, immediately a flood of false leaks and we know what the goal is, to create a cloud over the Prime Minister's head. It's unbelievable," Netanyahu said.