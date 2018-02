Kenneth Abramowitz speaks at Arutz Sheva conference on US-Israel relations organized by Dr. Joe Frager in cooperation with 'Young Israel.'

Kenneth Abramowitz spoke at the Arutz Sheva conference on US-Israel relations organized by Dr. Joe Frager in cooperation with "Young Israel."

Abramowitz drew comparisons between Israel, the US, and Europe in the realms of economic growth, cultural sustainability, and security.

He gave Europe the lowest overall “grade.”

“Let’s not become Europe,” he concluded. “Europe is dying in front of our eyes, due to suicide, and they are a good lesson to us of everything we don’t want to become.”