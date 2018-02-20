Samaria community 'Eviatar' evicted overnight

3 arrested during eviction of community near Tapuach Junction in Samaria. Arab village reportedly notified prior to eviction.

Last night, IDF and police forces evicted the Jewish community of Eviatar near the Tapuach Junction in Samaria.

The community was established in 2016 in memory of 31-year-old Eviatar Borovsky, who was murdered in a stabbing terror attack at the Tapuach Junction five years ago.

During the eviction, three youth were arrested, and vehicles were confiscated. Those arrested were taken to the Samaria region police station in Ariel.

According to 0404, the nearby Arab village of Baita posted on its Facebook page prior to the eviction, “updating” that it had been notified by the IDF that the community would indeed be uprooted.

The report said that Samaria residents made aware of the post notified Shomron Council head Yossi Dagan, who responded, “I call on the Civil Administration to thoroughly verify the matter. I hope that this is false and that no official in the State of Israel is coordinating uprooting with a village of murderers. We will be happy to receive a clear answer and be updated, because the matters have no basis.”

The Shomron Residents’ Committee said according to the report, “This is a scandal. It is inconceivable that the Civil Administration would coordinate the eviction of a community with a village of murderers. Priorities have been confused.”

“It seems that the Civil Administration has forgotten who is an enemy and who a friend.”