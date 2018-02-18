Rocket from Gaza explodes in southern Israel

Terrorists from Gaza fire a rocket toward an open area in the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council. No injuries or damages.

Terrorists from Gaza on Sunday evening fired a rocket toward an open area in the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council in southern Israel.

There were no physical injuries or damages.

At about 9:50 p.m., the “Color Red” siren was sounded in Sderot and several communities in the Shaar Hanegev area. The IDF later said that it had identified a rocket that had been fired from Gaza into Israeli territory.

Overnight Saturday, the “Color Red” siren was heard in many localities in southern Israel, including Ashkelon, Sderot, the Eshkol Regional Council, the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council and the Sdot Negev Regional Council.

The IDF later said that no rockets had been fired at Israel. Hours before that, a rocket was fired from Gaza and hit a home in one of the communities in the Shaar Hanegev area. There were no injuries but the house was damaged.

Also on Saturday night, Israeli fighter jets attacked terrorist targets in Gaza in response to recent terrorist attacks.

According to an IDF statement, eight targets were attacked in a military compound in the Netzarim area belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization, including the infrastructure for the manufacture of weapons and training.

In total, 18 terrorist targets belonging to Hamas have been attacked by Israel since Saturday evening.