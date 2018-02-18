One dead in crane collapse in central Israel

Woman killed after crane falls on her car in Kfar Saba. Crane operator detained for questioning

A woman was killed in central Israel Sunday afternoon after a crane collapsed, crushing her car.

The woman, roughly 40 years of age, was killed as she sat in her car near a commercial center by the intersection of Hatzomet Street and Derech Hsharon.

MDA emergency first responders were called to the scene, but were forced to declare the woman dead shortly after their arrival.

Witnesses say part of a crane fell onto the woman’s car, crushing the vehicle – with the woman inside.

“We saw the vehicle crushed, and [next to it] on the street were pieces of the crane, which had fallen on the car,” said MDA’s Yarkon district chief Assi Dublinski. “Outside of the car there was a woman, about 40 years of age, lying on the ground, unconscious, who was not breathing and had no heartbeat and was suffering from serious multi-organ injuries. She had no vital signs, and after a short period of time, we were forced to declare her dead at the scene.”

Police have opened an investigation into the incident, and detained the operator of the crane for questioning.