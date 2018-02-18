Liverpool fans: 'If he scores another few, I'll be Muslim too'

Video clip shows soccer fans cheering Muslim player on their team, expressing willingness to convert to Islam if he just continues to score.

'If he scores another few, then I'll be Muslim too'

Egyptian soccer player Mohamed Salah led British soccer team Liverpool this week to a 5-0 win during a Champions League game against FC Porto of Portugal.



BBC broadcast a video clip in which Liverpool fans applaud Salah after he scores a goal, expressing their willingness to convert to Islam.

The fans sing of Salah: “If he’s good enough for you, he’s good enough for me. If he scores another few, then I’ll be Muslim too.”

According to the report, the video, which circulated on social media, received over a million views in two days.