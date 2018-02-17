PM Netanyahu preventing sovereignty in the Jordan Valley?

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who is currently attending the Munich Security Conference, ordered the bill to annex the Jordan Valley to be removed from the Ministerial Committee for Legislation's schedule.

The Committee is scheduled to meet tomorrow, and had planned to discuss the bill.

The bill, proposed by Likud MK Sharren Haskel, would implement Israeli law in the Jordan Valley region.

On Thursday, Haskel said, "The support we are receiving in the international arena from our friend the United States proves that there has not been and will not be a better time. In the dynamic reality that changes at every moment, who knows what will each day will bring. We have a rare opportunity to approve the proposal before the end of the current Knesset session."

Last week, Netanyahu prevented the Committee from voting on a bill which would have applied Israeli sovereignty to all of Judea and Samaria, explaining to the Likud MKs that such a drastic step must be coordinated with the White House.