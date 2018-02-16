Halamish widow infuriated terrorist did not get death penalty

'I thought this murder shocked the country. Slowly, it dawned on me that they didn't really mean it.'

Michal Salomon says she is infuriated that the terrorist who killed her husband, sister, and father last summer during a family event was not sentenced to death on Thursday.

"I think justice would have been done if he got the death penalty but we saw that there was no majority, so apparently justice was not done," Solomon said after the terrorist was sentenced to four life sentences.

Salomon said she had lobbied several senior government officials in hope of getting the death penalty to no avail. "Everyone told me - the State of Israel does not support the death penalty," she recalled.

Salomon said she remembers Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's visit during the shiva mourning period and how he promised to support the death penalty for the terrorist. "The truth is, I really thought it would happen, really had a thought that this murder would shock the country," Salomon told Channel 2. "Slowly I realized that they didn't really mean it."

Salomon strongly denounced Israel's decision not to seek the death penalty, contending that it harmed the country's deterrence and led to more terrorism. "Even after our (family's) murder, which is considered a very shocking murder, there are already new widows and orphans, and nothing has changed," charged the widow.

The Salomon family members Elad (36), his sister Chaya (46), and his father Yosef (70) were slaughtered by 19-year-old Omar al-Abed as the family ate their Friday night dinner at Yosef's home in Neve Tzuf last year.

Immediately after the murder, a long string of influential politicians promised that one responsible would be put to death. "The death penalty for terrorists –- it’s time to implement it in severe cases," said Netanyahu. "The death sentence is the only appropriate punishment for such a despicable act. I call on the judges to demonstrate courage and hand down a death sentence to this terrorist," added Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman.