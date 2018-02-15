Soldiers' lounge in Yitzhar in memory of Rabbi Raziel Shevach

'He was a man who was constantly busy giving, kept thinking about how to give others, how to help. Nothing could be more fitting than this.'

Thirty days after the murder of Rabbi Raziel Shevach hy"d, a soldiers' lounge was established in Yitzhar in his name, reports 0404 News. Raziel's wife Yael Shevach said "It was his dream to set up a place like this in Havat Gilad, it's thrilling they decided to name the place after him."

A few weeks before he was murdered, Raziel Shevach took his wife Yael to show her the lounge that was set up for soldiers in Yitzhar. "We have to set up such a thing for soldiers in Havat Gilad," he told her. "This is the model."

A month-and-a-half later, when she was informed by Itzik Sandroy, the founder of the lounge and by Shomron Council head Yossi Dagan that they wished to name the place after her late husband, she was very moved. Yael added: "It is a match made in heaven; he was a man who was constantly busy giving and kept thinking about how to give others and how to help. Nothing could be more fitting than this."

The soldiers' house was established by Itzik Sandroy of Mitzpeh Yitzhar, a Chabad Hasid who deals with giving to soldiers all year round. "In fact, this is a center for soldiers who not only provides a warm place to be but also sends out coffee delivery to the most remote pillboxes there are every night. We arrive to the soldiers with treats from 21:00 to 04:00 in the morning and we gladden and encourage them."

Shomron Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said, "This is an exciting event: These are people who are the salt of the earth, who are always looking for ways to give more; how to give to others and make people happy. We were privileged to have such people here in Shomron, and we also had the honor of preserving Raziel's memory in the place that suited him best. A place that sanctifies giving."