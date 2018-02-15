US mediating between Israel and Lebanon

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will step up mediation efforts between Israel and Lebanon in an attempt to reach an agreement on the maritime border between the two countries.



The dispute between the parties exists over of the fact that gas reservoirs with significant production potential exist in the maritime area between the two countries.



Arutz Sheva has learned that in recent months the US mediated indirect contacts between Israel and Lebanon in an attempt to find a solution to the dispute.

Israel has already agreed to a number of compromise proposals, including one that leaves it more significant gas reserves in a small area relative to what Lebanon would receive.



The arrival of the Secretary of State in the region and the meetings he held on the matter may lead to the resolution of the last points of dispute between the parties - leading to an agreement over the maritime border.