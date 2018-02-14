Watch: Ramallah Arab steals furniture from Israeli hospital

Palestinian Authority Arab receives treatment at Israeli hospital, steals furniture and equipment before leaving.





A 38-year-old Palestinian Authority (PA) Arab from Ramallah was arrested on suspicion of stealing furniture and equipment from a hospital.

Footage from August 2017 shows the PA Arab taking furniture from a hospital waiting room and walking out with it.

Initial reports say the PA Arab arrived at the hospital for medical treatment, after which he stole tables, chairs, and fans from a waiting room before leaving the hospital.

Israel Police opened an investigation, and succeeded in locating the suspect. He was interrogated at a local police station and released under restrictive conditions.