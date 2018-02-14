Watch: Ramallah Arab steals furniture from Israeli hospital

Palestinian Authority Arab receives treatment at Israeli hospital, steals furniture and equipment before leaving.

Contact Editor
Ido Ben Porat,

The thieving Arab
The thieving Arab
Israel Police spokesperson



Loading....

A 38-year-old Palestinian Authority (PA) Arab from Ramallah was arrested on suspicion of stealing furniture and equipment from a hospital.

Footage from August 2017 shows the PA Arab taking furniture from a hospital waiting room and walking out with it.

Initial reports say the PA Arab arrived at the hospital for medical treatment, after which he stole tables, chairs, and fans from a waiting room before leaving the hospital.

Israel Police opened an investigation, and succeeded in locating the suspect. He was interrogated at a local police station and released under restrictive conditions.




Tags:Ramallah, Palestinian Authority, Arab thieves, arab thief


Related Stories


top