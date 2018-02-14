Iran tests Israel, just in time for Purim

This week's Torah portion is parashat Terumuah, which introduces us to the concept of the desert Tabernacle, later to become the Holy Temple of Jerusalem.

Join Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman for an indescribably enjoyable, informative and captivating episode of Temple Talk: our host's finest hour is always when they discuss the eternal commandment of 'And they shall make for Me a sanctuary, and I will dwell among them! (Ex. 25:8) Talk about having each other's backs!

Plus: Iran pushes Israel's envelope as the month of Adar approaches. Some folks never learn the lessons of history! It didn't end well for Haman, and it won't end well for the Ayatollah.

