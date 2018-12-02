IDF vehicle accidentally enters Jenin

PA Arabs attack IDF soldiers who mistakenly entered Jenin, injuring one of them and stealing a weapon.

A military vehicle on Monday afternoon mistakenly entered Jenin, encountering dozens of Palestinian Authority Arabs who began throwing stones at it and physically attacking the soldiers in the vehicle.

According to one report, two soldiers were rescued from the scene.

During the attempted lynching, a female soldier was injured.

She was lightly injured from shards of glass when the vehicle's window was smashed by the Palestinian Authority Arab mob.

During the attack, one of the soldiers' weapons was stolen.