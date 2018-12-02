Rock attack on Samaria highway

Victim's mother says they were 'lucky' rocks didn't penetrate the vehicle, 'because it would have ended his life.'

Aviv Ankri, a 26-year-old student, was ambushed on Sunday night by Arabs throwing rocks at his car.

The attack occurred at 8:50p.m. Sunday night, not far from the Hotse Shomron checkpoint.

A large rock hit the windshield, just in front of Ankri's face. He continued driving until he reached the checkpoint, where a friend arrived to drive him to Kfar Saba's Meir Hospital.

Glass hit Ankri's face, ears, and mouth, and he now suffers from severe headaches and anxiety.

"They threw a huge rock at him," Ankri's mother told Arutz Sheva. "We were lucky that it didn't penetrate [the vehicle], because it would've ended his life. We need to say a prayer of thanks, urgently."

Ankri is studying for a BA in software engineering at Ariel University. On Sunday night, when he finished studying with a friend, he began to drive himself home to Hod Hasharon. However, he was ambushed by Arab rock-throwers just two minutes before arriving at the checkpoint.

A hitchhiker who was in Ankri's vehicle at the time was uninjured.

Ankri noted that the vehicle in front of his was also ambushed, but emerged with less damage than his own vehicle.

Credit: Aviv Ankri Ambush