Hezbollah threatens Israel

Senior Hezbollah official threatens to open a front in Syria and Lebanon if Israel attacks targets in Gaza.

Al-Haj Hassan Khawab Allah, a Hezbollah official in charge of the “Palestinian issue”, on Sunday issued a threat to Israel following the military escalation in which the Israel Air Force downed an Iranian drone that infiltrated Israeli territory and an Israeli F16 was shot down by Syrian anti-aircraft fire.

In an interview with the Hamas daily Al-Risala, Khawab Allah said that Israel would carry out an "act of stupidity" if it initiated "aggression" against Syria, Lebanon or Gaza.

He added that the events of the past several days would cause Israel to carefully consider its steps before making such a "stupid" move.

"The meaning of the downing of the hostile Israeli aircraft in Syria is that from this day it will not be able to 'warm up' in the skies of Syria without confrontation. This is the message that Syria and behind it the axis of resistance has sent (to Israel)," claimed the Hezbollah official.

He threatened that any "foolish" move against Lebanon, Syria or Gaza would result in Israel paying a high and painful price. He further said that the incidents of the past few days would provide a tailwind to the Palestinian intifada.

Hezbollah on Saturday hailed Syria's air defenses after they downed an Israeli fighter jet, saying it marked the start of a "new strategic era."

"This is the beginning of a new strategic era which puts an end to the violation of Syrian airspace and territory," Hezbollah said in a statement, adding, "Today's developments mean the old equations have categorically ended."

Hamas, meanwhile, announced it was raising its level of alert following the incident in the north in order “to defend the Palestinian people from any Israeli aggression.”