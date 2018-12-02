Chief Rabbi assigned security detail

Over the last 24 hours, a security detail has been assigned to the Chief Sephardic Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef.

The haredi news website Kikar HaShabbat reported on Sunday that Rabbi Yosef was accompanied by a security guard when he attended a bar mitzvah celebration in Hadera.

Religious Services Minister David Azoulay (Shas) last week requested that Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) provide the Chief Rabbi with security detail after leaflets were published in Gaza calling for the assassination of Rabbi Yosef, along with MK Yehuda Glick (Likud), former MK Moshe Feiglin and other rabbis.

In addition, the Chief Rabbinate filed a complaint with the police over incitement and threats of murder over the leaflets.

In his letter to Erdan, Azoulay wrote, "I would request that action be taken as soon as possible to clarify the threat with the relevant parties and to ensure the immediate security of the Chief Rabbi of Israel until the threat is removed.”