NY Assemblyman rips Sen. Schumer for criticism of Orthodox Jews

An influential Jewish politician is outraged after New York Senator Chuck Schumer criticized Orthodox Jews for failing to call out what he said was President Trump's inability to confront hate groups in the United States.

Last week, JTA reported that Schumer chastised the Orthodox Jewish community in the US for failing to condemn President Trump's statement blaming "both sides" for a violent riot between neo-Nazis and counter-demonstrators in Charlottesville, Virginia this past summer. The comments were made at a meeting with the heads of major US Jewish organizations, including AIPAC and the Orthodox Union.

The accusation infuriated New York Assemblyman Dov Hikind, who said that the allegations were "the height of political hypocrisy. Singling out Orthodox Jews was distasteful, shameful and arrogant," wrote Hikind on Facebook. "This statement of Senator Schumer’s was nothing less than his playing to his progressive liberal base."

"If the Senator was genuinely concerned about confronting hate and anti-Semitism, he wouldn’t have given President Obama a pass when the Obama administration did everything possible to marginalize Israel," continued Hikind. "Where was Schumer when Linda Sarsour showed support for terrorists and undermined the existence of Israel? Or when Black Lives Matter adopted anti-Israel platforms? Has the Senator held press conferences confronting the racist BDS movement, which seeks to isolate and starve innocent Israelis?" asked Hikind.

"The best candidate who Senator Schumer saw fit to lead the DNC was Keith Ellison, a friend of Louis Farrakhan who called Hitler ‘a great man'," continued the assemblyman.

“The Orthodox community does not need to be lectured by Senator Schumer. Let the good Senator work on alleviating anti-Israel animus within segments of the Democratic party. Because, as we all know, anti-Israel rhetoric and ‘anti-Zionism’ is simply the 21st-century version of anti-Semitism."