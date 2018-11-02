Left speaks out against left

Leftists claim escalation in the north is a conspiracy by Netanyahu. Meretz chairwoman, of all people, condemns.

Despite the fact that an absolute majority of Knesset members, from both the left and right, supported the government's policy in the wake of the serious security incident along the Syrian-Israeli border, a number of leftists blamed Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for the escalation in the north.

They claimed that the escalation in the north was a conspiracy by Netanyahu meant to divert the discussion from the police recommendations in the investigations against him, which are due to be made public this week.

"Netanyahu is willing to lead a regional war in which the people of the region will pay a heavy price for the sole purpose of his political survival,” charged MK Aida Touma-Sliman (Joint List).

"The right-wing government," she claimed, is “the one that ordered the escalation in advance."

"With endless violations of Syrian and Lebanese sovereignty, violations of UN resolutions, embarrassing cooperation with extremist organizations and repeated attacks on Syrian territory, it is no wonder that we have reached the current situation,” continued Touma-Sliman.

MK Ilan Gilon (Meretz) tweeted that "it is to be hoped that Netanyahu will not warm up the northern sector in order to save himself from the investigations and the police's recommendations that are expected to be published this week."

Attorney Eldad Yaniv, who has been leading the recent leftist demonstrations against Netanyahu, also hinted at the same conspiracy theory.

"There is no Israeli patriot who does not ask himself: Is it possible that everything that happens in the north is because of the police's decisions on Monday? That is exactly the reason why Bibi must resign like Olmert: He has no moral authority to make decisions that will make us look clean," tweeted Yaniv.

In response to these accusations, it was none other than Meretz chairwoman Zehava Galon who condemned the words of her colleagues and said, "The conspiracy theories that are running now, according to which Netanyahu is creating a war in order to divert attention from his investigations. are baseless and unnecessary."

"Netanyahu is a cynic, but he is not a comic book villain, and he certainly did not organize the downing of an Israeli jet just to postpone the police's recommendation. These claims are insulting and outrageous," she added.