Rivlin to injured pilot: Thank G-d you came home

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin received a briefing on Saturday's IAF operation and the downed F-16I fighter plane, as well as on the Iranian drone which infiltrated Israeli airspace.

Rivlin spoke at length with IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot, as well as IAF Commander Amikam Norkin.

Rivlin commended Israel’s security forces for their firm and resolute defense measures in the face of further proof of the danger of Iranian consolidation in the region, which the State of Israel would not allow.

He also asked Eizenkot and Norkin to convey the appreciation and thanks of the entire nation to the commanders and soldiers, and to all the forces working to defend Israel, for their full control over the operational events and for the greatly valued return to calm for all the residents and tourists of the north.

Rivlin also met with the IAF pilot who was lightly injured on Saturday, thanking him and hearing from him abut his recovery.

"”My heart is with you and your comrades," Rivlin said. "I hope I will be able to meet you soon. You and the entire squadron have proven that you do not come back until your mission is fulfilled. I am thankful to G-d, as is the entire nation, that you have come home."