Attempted stabbing attack near Hevron

Knife-wielding terrorist captured during attempted attack on IDF soldiers south of Hevron.

An Arab terrorist was taken into custody Thursday evening during an attempted stabbing attack in the Hevron Hills in Judea.

The incident took place at the Al Fawar Junction on Route 60 south of Hevron when a knife-wielding terrorist charged soldiers stationed at the intersection.

IDF soldiers spotted the terrorist and managed to subdue him. The terrorist was arrested and transferred for questioning. No injuries were reported in the incident.

On Wednesday, a 34-year-old Israeli security guard was wounded in a stabbing attack in the community of Karmei Tzur in Gush Etzion.

The guard was lightly injured in the attack.

A second security guard opened fire on the terrorist and eliminated him.

The wounded guard was treated on the scene by emergency first responders before being transferred to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.