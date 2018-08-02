Anti-BDS resolution to be presented to Ohio Senate

The Ohio Senate will be presented on Wednesday with resolution HCR 10 condemning the BDS movement.

The resolution was introduced in the Ohio House by Representatives Andy Thompson and Dave Greenspan.

"This is the 12th resolution of its kind to be presented to a US State legislature as a result of the efforts of Proclaiming Justice to the Nations," Proclaiming Justice to the Nations (PJTN) Ohio State Director Mike Goldstein said.

PJTN President and Founder Laurie Cardoza-Moore noted: "This resolution will provide another hurdle for the anti-Semitic BDS movement in states across the US. Ohio is the 12th state to introduce a version of the resolution passed in Tennessee in 2016. Proclaiming Justice to the Nations will continue to do everything in our power to defend the rights of our children and grandchildren to study in a safe learning environment without threats or intimidation from anti-Semitic groups with known ties to terrorism that masquerade on campus as human rights advocates."

This bipartisan resolution passed the entire House on December 5, 2017 by a vote of 92-2. HCR 10 was sent to the Senate where it has been assigned to the Senate Transportation, Commerce and Workforce Committee, chaired by Senator Frank LaRose.

The resolution focuses on the plight of students that are being harassed, intimidated and attacked in the name of BDS, stating: "The international Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement is one of the main vehicles for legitimizing anti-Semitism on campus and advocating the elimination of the Jewish State."

"Anti-Israel activities and activities promoting the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel are widespread in the State of Ohio, including on several university campuses and in other Ohio communities, and contribute to anti-Semitic and anti-Zionist propaganda and threats to both American and Israeli Jewish and Christian Zionist students, and result in deliberate interference with the learning environment of all students."

The statement also noted that the BDS movement "has resulted in increased animosity and intimidation against Jewish and Christian Zionist students."

State of Ohio PJTN Director Michael Goldstein congratulated Ohio's State Senate on the historic move.

"Ohio has always been a State of inclusion that stands against all forms of bigotry and racism," Goldstein said. "It is high time that we stand with our students, who are being terrorized on a daily basis by thugs and hoodlums in the name of BDS."