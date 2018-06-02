Leading haredi rabbis ban use and sale of smartwatches

Rabbis ban use of smartwatch, ruling that those who sell it 'take part in causing the public to sin.'

Leading haredi rabbis have come out this morning in a statement forbidding the use of smartwatches, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

The signatories of the letter include Rabbi Yitzhak Zilberstein, Rabbi Sriel Rosenberg, Rabbi Yehuda Silman, Rabbi Moshe Shaul Klein, Rabbi Shmuel Eliezer Stern, Rabbi Masoud Ben Shimon, and Rabbi Meir Kessler.

In a letter announcing a “halakhic ruling,” the rabbis wrote: “The magnitude of the destruction brought about by smartphones [...] is known to the public, and Torah giants of the generation have already warned about the severity of the matter.”

"Recently, different types of these devices have been innovated, which in their appearance and name appear to be other devices that are permissible, such as the so-called ‘smartwatch,’ and they are among the tricks of one’s inclination which imagines that the prohibition supposedly does not apply to that device.”

“There are those who also sell them to children and young men, and they take part in the most severe way in causing the public to sin, placing the entire future of the generation in great danger.”

The rabbis conclude, “Therefore, we hereby announce our opinion that this device is forbidden from use, both by adults and children. And the prohibition applies even when there is no SIM card inside or when they applied some sort of blocker. Likewise, it is prohibited to sell or advertise it.”

“By virtue of maintaining holiness, one will merit satisfaction from all his descendants and all the blessings stated in the Torah,” the rabbis concluded.