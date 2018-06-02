'I inform the terrorists: We will not be deterred'





Yesha Council chairman Hananel Dorani told Arutz Sheva on Monday that Israel should respond to the terrorist attack at the entrance to the city of Ariel, in which Rabbi Itamar Ben Gal was murdered, by applying Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

"These lowly murderers want to get rid of us. Their entire hope is that we will weaken and will stop settling the land, so I want to announce publicly: We will not be deterred, we will not be afraid. We will continue to deepen our hold on Judea and Samaria. Today the Knesset discussed the subject of the application of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, and I call on the ministerial committee to unanimously vote in favor of the application of sovereignty - because this is the real answer to anyone who wants to expel us from here," said Dorani.

Asked whether the recent increase in terror attacks is indicative of a trend, the Yesha Council chairman replied, “There is no doubt that terrorism is trying to raise its head. We are confident in the activities of the IDF and the security forces. The IDF and the Shin Bet will catch this terrorist."

Dorani was also asked whether the state recognizing outposts in Judea and Samaria is the correct response to terrorism.

"Normalizing outposts should not be a response to terror, but rather a routine and a policy. Certainly such a terror attack will prompt us to provide a Zionist response of normalizing outposts in Judea and Samaria," he said.