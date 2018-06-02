PA silent on Ariel terror attack

Palestinian Authority does not condemn murder of Rabbi Itamar Ben Gal. Hamas, Islamic Jihad welcome the attack.

The official Palestinian Arab news agency Wafa on Monday quoted Israeli media reports on the stabbing attack near Ariel in which Rabbi Itamar Ben Gal was murdered.

The Wafa report, however, was not accompanied by any statement of condemnation of the attack from the Palestinian Authority or its representatives.

Other terrorist organizations praised the murderous attack and the terrorist who fled the scene.

In a statement issued by Hamas, the group said that the "heroic act" was carried out during the intifada and as part of the opposition to the American administration's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif Qanu called on the Palestinian Authority to sever all ties with Israel and allow the "forces of the resistance" to carry out serious attacks against the "occupation forces" and the “settlers”.

The Islamic Jihad also praised the "heroic act" as "a natural response to the crimes of the occupation against the Palestinian people."