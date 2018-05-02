Danon: UN Security Council should condemn Ariel attack

Israeli UN Ambassador: “Instead of inviting Mahmoud Abbas to address the Council, the Council should demand he stop paying terror stipends.'

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon called on the Security Council to condemn today’s terror attack in Ariel, Israel.

“The Palestinian leadership must be held accountable for today’s horrific murder in Israel. This terror attack is the direct result of incitement and payments to terrorists by the Palestinian Authority,” Ambassador Danon said.

“Instead of inviting Mahmoud Abbas to address the Security Council to disseminate lies and hate, the Council should unequivocally condemn this attack and demand that he stop paying stipends to terrorists,” the Ambassador concluded.

The attack transpired when the terrorist approached a popular hitchhiking spot at the entrance to the city and stabbed the victim from the back before fleeing the scene.

An IDF officer at the scene who realized what had occurred began chasing him in his car, even hitting him, but the terrorist still managed to get into a vehicle and escape.

29-year-old Itamar Ben-Gal, father of four and a resident of the Samaria community of Har Bracha was murdered in the attack.