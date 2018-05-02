Netanyahu: We will bring the terrorist to justice

Prime Minister Netanyahu addressed at the opening of today's Likud faction meeting the terror attack at the entrance of the city of Ariel in Samaria, in which 29-year-old Itamar Ben-Gal, father of four, was stabbed to death as he stood at a street corner.

"We send condolences to the family," he said. "IDF forces are in pursuit, and we will employ the full extent of the law with them. We always do. I place my trust in security forces, who are doing excellent work," he said.

Witnesses say the victim ran into street after he was stabbed and approached a bus, banging on the door calling for help, Walla! reported.

“Terror attack, terror attack, I’ve been stabbed,” the victim said moments after the attack, then lost consciousness and collapsed.

The terrorist murderer, an Israeli Arab, has been identified as a resident of Jaffa.