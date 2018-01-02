'UNRWA breeds a victim mentality'

Middle East Forum welcomes report that Trump may suspend all funding of UNRWA.

The Middle East Forum (MEF) welcomed on Wednesday reports that the Trump administration might "refuse to accept UNRWA's special status for 'Palestine refugees,'" and suspend all US government funding of the group.

MEF has long sought the end of US recognition of fake "Palestinian" refugees who never lived in what is today Israel, removing a source of irredentism and terrorism.

"So long as the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) continues to proliferate 'refugees' and breed a victim mentality, it encourages conflict," said MEF Director Gregg Roman. "Should these reports be true, it would be a major step toward peace."

"The American taxpayer is UNRWA's largest donor, paying $370 million in 2016 alone," noted MEF President Daniel Pipes. "These funds support violent attacks on Jews, encourage corruption, and delay an end to the Arab-Israeli conflict. The Forum encourages President Trump to take bold leadership and reign in a rogue organization."

These potential moves are consistent with the MEF's Israel Victory Project, which calls for delaying diplomacy until the Palestinians give up their effort to eliminate the Jewish state.

According to The Guardian, Al-Monitor, and NPR, US President Donald Trump adopted the Forum's idea when he recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital and ordered the embassy moved there.