Helping communities foil terror attacks

One Israel Fund provides necessary security equipment for Judea, Samaria residents.

The One Israel Fund was founded 25 years ago, and works 24 hours a day to provide for all of the needs of Judea and Samaria communities.

Monies donated to the One Israel Fund go straight to providing communities with the security equipment they need to prevent terror attacks.

Speaking to Arutz Sheva, One Israel Fund Executive Vice President Scott Feltman said, "We're here for the residents of Judea and Samaria. Our donors understand the great merit they're privileged to have in helping true pioneers.

"We are here to help the IDF prevent the next terror attack, to prevent attacks against Jews."