Saudi Cleric: 'Holocaust denial a crime that distorts history’

The leader of the Muslim World League, a group based in Saudi Arabia, has condemned Holocaust denial as a “crime [that] distort[s] history and an insult to the dignity of those innocent souls who have perished,” reports the United with Israel website.

In a letter sent to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum last week, Dr. Muhammad bin abdel-Kareem Al-Issa, the secretary general of the Muslim World League, wrote that “history is indeed impartial no matter how hard forgers tried to tamper with or manipulate it.”

Al-Issa, a former Justice Minister, had taken over the Saudi-funded Muslim World League in 2016. He wrote the message, sent to museum director Sara Bloomfield, five days before International Holocaust Remembrance Day was marked on January 27.

In a recent column entitled The significance of Trump’s visit , Al-Issa wrote that "with President Trump’s arrival in Saudi Arabia, we are filled with hope of starting a new journey together.

"This positive message from the US is an indication of the weight and prominence that Saudi Arabia is privileged to enjoy in the Islamic world. This is why I, as head of the Muslim World League and a proud Saudi citizen, salute Trump for this courageous and meaningful stance."

Washington Institute for Near East Policy Director Robert Satloff speculated that Al-Issa’s appointment is a reflection of the reform movement led by the new crown prince, Muhammad bin Salman, who has vowed to eradicate extremism in the kingdom.

Speaking in November, Al-Issa stated that “any act of violence or terrorism that tries to hide behind religion has no justification whatsoever, not even in Israel.”

Maariv said the remarks by Al-Issa, who serves as the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, were an attempt to “remove from Saudi Arabia the image of the state sponsor of terrorism and extremist Islamic organizations, such as ISIS.

“Since his appointment as president of the Muslim World League, Al-Issa has been spreading a new image for moderate Saudi Islam, as a religion which seeks peace, tolerance, and openness to the world and other religions,” the paper added.