Youth injured in Arab rock attack on children's planting event

After the attack on thirteen-year-olds in Kutzra, Arabs from the village of Urif attacked tonight a children's Tu B'Shvat festive planting event that took place this afternoon in Yitzhar, reported 0404 News.
Arabs threw stones, hitting a youth about 18 years old in the head. The youth suffered light injuries and was evacuated to a medical unit to receive medical treatment. An IDF and Border Police force that arrived at the area pushed the Arabs back towards the village.
In November, twenty-five 13-year-olds on a class trip celebrating the Bar Mitzvah of the youngest student were ambushed by dozens of Arabs hurling stones down at them from a ridge overlooking the entrance to a cave in eastern Samaria.
The children were escorted by two armed chaperones – both of them school staff members. The chaperones reported to the IDF that the class was under attack by stone-throwers, but were force it too defend the children alone for a full hour before soldiers arrived at the scene.
In the meantime, the hikers came under a barrage of stones and were forced to hide in a nearby cave.