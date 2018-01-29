PA demands terrorist bodies be returned

The Palestinian Authority blasted Israel after the Knesset gave preliminary approval to a bill which would allow the IDF and Israel Police to hold the remains of Arab terrorists indefinitely, circumventing a Supreme Court ruling.

The bill was submitted by MK Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home), and is similar to a proposal by MK Anat Berko (Likud).

The Supreme Court ruled last month that Israel must return the bodies of five Arab terrorists recovered from a terror tunnel built from the Gaza Strip into Israel and demolished by the IDF in October.

The proposal states that a district police commander will be given the authority to condition the release of a terrorist's body burial on security considerations, whether someone's mental well-being will be threatened, or if statements supporting terrorism will be published in connection with the funeral or burial of the assailant.

A statement issued by the PA Monday stated that "this law constitutes a gross violation of the most basic human rights" and expresses the "extreme approach and collective punishment policy of the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people and the families of the shaheedim" and a "violation of all international humanitarian and moral laws."

The PA called the bill "blackmail or negotiating chips", stressing that the issue of the "martyrs" bodies occupies PA leadership's top priority, which is seeking to enlist international pressure on Israel about this issue until all the bodies are returned.