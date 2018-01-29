Security forces confiscate firebombs, firearms, and magazines

IDF forces on Sunday night arrested 18 Judea and Samaria Arabs suspected of terror activities.

All of those arrested were involved in "lone wolf" terror attacks, terror activities, violence towards civilians and security personnel, and disturbance of order.

They were transferred for interrogation.

Israeli security forces also found and confiscated Carl Gustav rifle, a pistol, magazines, and ammunition. The weapons were found in the home of a Palestinian Authority Arab, in the town of Umm al-Fahm near Jenin. The suspect, who is in his 30s, was arrested by police.

In Jenin, IDF forces found homemade illegal weapons, which were confiscated and transferred to the relevant authorities.

The IDF also foiled an attempt to infiltrate the Jewish town of Itamar near Shechem (Nablus). During the operation, IDF soldiers found six firebombs near Itamar, in close proximity to where they had found the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing and searches are still underway.