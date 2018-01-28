Terrorist infiltration reported in Samaria town

One terrorist apprehended in town of Itamar in Samaria. Second suspect at large.

Two Arab terrorists infiltrated into the Israeli town of Itamar in Samaria Sunday evening, entering through the back entrance while wearing what appear to have been stolen IDF uniforms, local security officials reported.

One terrorist was reportedly apprehended, while a second remains at large.

IDF forces were dispatched to the area following the infiltration, and security teams are combing the surrounding area for the second terrorist.

Local authorities have requested that residents remain in their homes until the second terrorist is located and taken into custody.

According to an IDF spokesperson, security personnel at the entrance to Itamar spotted the two terrorists and managed to capture one, while the second managed to escape.

“An IDF unit spotted two suspects wearing [army] uniforms who attempted to infiltrate into the town of Itamar,” the spokesperson said.

“One of the suspects was captured. IDF forces are searching the surrounding area for the second suspect.”