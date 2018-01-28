US Press Secretary tweets video with story of her visit as a child to Yad Vashem with her father, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee.

Honoring International Holocaust Remembrance Day, United States Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders today tweeted a message affirming both her own and her president's staunch support for Israel and the Jewish people.

"Proud to work for POTUS who stands strong for Israel and all the Jewish people," Sanders tweeted, followed by the hashtags #NeverForget and #NeverAgain.

Sanders attached a YouTube video to her tweet entitled Gov. Mike Huckabee: Why Didn't Somebody Do Something? In it, her father, former Arkansas Governor and twice presidential candidate, tells the story of his daughter, Sanders, first visit as an eleven-year-old girl to Israeli Holocaust memorial museum Yad Vashem, why he took her there, and the impact it made on her.