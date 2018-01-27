Driver rammed soldier in Herzliya

Authorities search for driver who rammed and IDF soldier in Herzliya.





Israeli authorities are searching for a driver who rammed an Israeli soldier standing at Hasira Junction, a Herzliya interchange on the coastal road north of Tel Avvi.

The soldier was lightly wounded and was evacuted to a Petach Tikvah hospital

Initial investigations show that several people were standing on a traffic island when a vehicle driving north, described as a Mazda 2, diverted from the road and drove onto the sidewalk.

It is not clear if the incident was an accident or a terror attack.