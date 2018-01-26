President Rivlin to visit Greece

At the invitation of President of Greece Prokopis Pavlopoulos, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin will pay a State Visit to the country next week Sunday-Wednesday.

During the visit, Rivlin will hold meetings with President Pavlopoulos, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, and other senior officials.

He will also participate in a ceremony together with the Jewish community of Athens marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day. In the city of Thessaloniki, Rivlin will participate in a foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Museum to the Victims of the Holocaust, and plant a tree in their memory together with the Prime Minister of Greece.

Rivlin will also visit a Greek naval base accompanied by Israeli Naval Commander General Eli Sharvit, and the Greek Defense Minister and Chief of Staff.

In addition, President Rivlin will receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Piraeus.