Iran has amassed army of 82,000 troops in Syria, says Danon

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon warned the UN Security Council Thursday that Iran had amassed a massive fighting force in Syria, including thousands of Revolutionary Guard soldiers flown in from the Islamic republic.

According to Danon, the Tehran regime has formed an army of 82,000 combatants in Syria, including a core of 3,000 Revolutionary Guard troop, thousands of Hezbollah terrorists, and allie militias.

Iran, said Danon, is working to turn“Syria into the largest military base in the world.”

UN Photo/Evan Schneider Ambassadors Danon and Haley

“We are releasing this classified information because it is vital for the world to understand that if we turn a blind eye in Syria, the Iranian threat will only grow. Today, there are 82,000 fighters under Iran’s authority in Syria.”

“This includes 3,000 members of Iran’s infamous Revolutionary Guard, 9,000 fighters from Iran’s proxy Hezbollah and 10,000 members of violent Shia militias recruited from across the Middle East including Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan. In addition, Iran also directly commands 60,000 local Syrian fighters.”

The Israeli ambassador suggested that given the establishment of permanent structures at its bases in Syria, Iran aims to turn the war-ridden country into a forward base for operations against Israel.

“Why does Iran keep recruiting these extremists to be killed in the battlefields of Syria? Why is Iran building bases to house these fighters for the long run? The answer is clear. To further destabilize Syria and our region. To further threaten Israel, and to further terrorize the entire free world.”