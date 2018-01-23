Bennett: I intend to be PM after Netanyahu

Education Minister and Jewish Home party chairman Naftali Bennett said that he intends to lead the national camp and to serve as Prime Minister after incumbent Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu retires.

Minister Bennett held a 'question hour' on his Facebook page Tuesday. During the session, one of Bennett's constituents wrote: "Dear Mr. Bennett, continue with the positive activity, but I would be happy if you were to be defense minister or prime minister. You are in politics because of the Second Lebanon War and not because of problems with education."

Bennett responded: "Thank you, Yossi. The current government is good, but after the Netanyahu era, I intend to be the prime minister of Israel."

Bennett said that he would work to expand the Jewish Home party to include all of Israeli society, from the secular to the haredim.

The Education Minister also addressed the case of Elor Azariya, the IDF soldier who was convicted of manslaughter for shooting a wounded terrorist. "In my opinion, the conduct [of those who attacked and convicted Azariya] was not at all correct. We are already dealing with the subject. Elor will be released soon, and will be able to get on with his life."